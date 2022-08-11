Nicki Minaj claims ‘Drizzy’ is a secret billionaire

After their hilarious onstage pranks at OVO Fest in Toronto last weekend, Nicki Minaj and Drake are flirting online again as the former traveled on Drizzy’s private jet earlier this week.

Being the Chatty Cathy that she is, Nicki Minaj may have slipped in information that Drake may have been hiding for a long time.

There’s no denying that Drake lives a lavish life, from island hopping in St. Tropez in France to his mansions in Los Angeles, Drake is most likely a billionaire.

Drake is already a billionaire, says Nicki Minaj

In her recent Instagram Stories, rapper Nicki Minaj said too much aboard her close friend Drake’s private jet. (through HipHopDX)

“That’s what happens when you have a rich Canadian friend, sorry, very rich, rich, rich, rich… who’s the only billionaire I know who doesn’t want people to know he’s a billionaire. Nicki said.

It wasn’t the only time the ‘Do We Have a Problem’ hitmaker suggested Champagne Papi was actually making 10 figures.

On Twitter, Nicki liked a tweet saying Drake was a billionaire but he doesn’t want anyone to know.

Drake Net Worth Update 2022

It wouldn’t be hard to believe that Drake is already a billionaire, with the way he spends and rolls, Nicki Minaj’s claims are most likely true.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it is estimated that he will only have a net worth of $250 million in 2022 with an annual salary of $25 million.

However, his recent shopping, lavish vacation, album sales and concert earnings would likely lift the “Honestly, Nevermind” rapper to the next level.

Last March, Drake just bought a $70 million 20,000 square foot Beverly Crest Mansion that belonged to English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.

While in Canada, Drake splurged on some virtual currency games, staking over $1 billion worth of virtual currency.

His famous Air Drake, which Nicki appears to have set up after Toronto’s OVO Fest at which the video was taken, is estimated at between $75 million and $100 million.

