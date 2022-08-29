Nicki Minaj continues Barbie performances for the 2022 MTV VMAs
Barbie is in the building.
Nicki Minaj pulled out all the stops with her looks for Sunday’s 2022 VMAs, which she co-hosted with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, performed a medley of her greatest hits, and won the Video Vanguard Award.
Kicking off with a bang, the 39-year-old “Super Freaky Girl” rapper took the stage for her performance in a hot pink miniskirt and dazzling long-sleeved bustier top that was Barbiecore at its finest.
The set consisted of a bead-encrusted skater skirt, sparkly black tops with hot pink laces, and a matching candy pink ponytail with a pastel bow.
Even her fingernails were bright pink – and studded with silver crystals.
Minaj always goes big with her VMA outfits.
In recent years, she has appeared in a $15,000 gold dress by La Bourjoisie (2015), a bubblegum pink latex Vex catsuit (2017), and an Off-White bodysuit with a sheer skirt that left little room for imagination (2018).
Minaj’s set on Sunday marked the first time she’s performed on the VMAs stage since 2018.
The medley included songs like “Beez in the Trap,” “Roman’s Revenge” and “Moment 4 Life,” as well as her latest hit, “Super Freaky Girl.”
Past Vanguard Award winners include Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, Britney Spears, Kanye West, Rihanna and Beyoncé.