Nicki Minaj Demands Justice for Kenneth Petty Following Leaked Old Video of Her Husband’s Accuser

Nicki Minaj joins her fans for ask for justice for her husband who would have been falsely sentenced for sexual assault 32 years ago in a sexual assault case that pitted him against Jennifer Hough. The file has just experienced a twist after the leak of a few videos in which the accuser admits having lied on behalf of the rapper’s husband.

Was Kenneth Petty falsely accused of rape?

Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj has often found herself defending her husband, Kenneth Petty, following his conviction for sexual assault in the 90s. Nicki has said in the past that the accuser, Jennifer Hough, lied. While it continues to take a toll on Nicki’s personality, a new video from Hough in which she discussed the help prescription from perjury and his decision to retract of his story against Petty has just leaked on the web.

In the footage that surfaced, Hough explained how she had been constraint of file a complaint against Petty. However, she also provided a detailed account of her attempts to give up the charges against Petty. She explained how she told the judge during sentencing that she was the person who filed the complaint against Petty, but was told to refer to the prosecutor.

“There is no statute of limitations for perjury. Perjury is when you lie under oath. And it doesn’t matter, if I made a statement or if I didn’t make a statement, that’s the reason I stood up in court and said, when the judge asked, yo is anyone have anything to say before he is sentenced?’ I stood up and said, ‘Your Honor, I’m the one who filed the complaint. I would like to drop the charges. I made a huge mistake. It was in court in front of his family, in front of friends, in front of everyone. And they were like, “Take it to the DA and nobody wanted to hear shit“, she said while the person in the background indicated that Petty had used a public attorney at the time.

Fans rally to demand justice

While the video is generating a lot of reactions on the web, Nicki Minaj also liked a tweet from a fan asking for justice for the Petty family. “Justice for the Petty’s ! No wonder Nicki stood by her man because she knew the truth all along, just like us REAL Barbz who followed the case and read docs and didn’t follow opinions on social networks, but relied on the facts !” can we read.

Shortly after, the hashtag #JusticeForThePettys began by storming the canvas. In the process, the fans through many messages have apologized to Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj.