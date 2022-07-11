Nicki Minaj denies being pregnant: “I’m just fat”

Nicki is outspoken.

Mother of a child since September 2020, Nicki Minaj would seem to have new pregnancy desires, according to a fringe of her fans. It would ultimately be nothing, and the rapper has also made it known bluntly.

The secrets of Nicki Minaj

Happy mother of one “Daddy Bear”the nickname given to the son she had with her husband Kenneth Petty in 2020, Nicki Minaj could aspire to enlarge his family. This is also the subject that was mentioned after his performance given in London, at the Wireless Festival, a few days ago. Asked about her desire to give life again, the rapper did not necessarily kick in touch. Rather, she will have confirmed that she is not pregnant, in the most direct way: “Am I pregnant? Oh I didn’t mean to tweet that I’m not fat I’m pregnant [rires]. Oh wait, I was wrong. Sorry, I reversed. I meant I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thank you all for the congratulatory messages. »

To believe that motherhood is not in the short-term plans of Minaj, who has had to deal with bad news in recent days. Her husband having been condemned to one year of detention, which he will be able to carry out at home. The husband did not register with the California State Sex Offender Registry when they moved in.