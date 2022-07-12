Nicki Minaj displays serenity after the conviction of her husband

Once again, Nicky Minaj stands out after her husband’s conviction by posting photos of her family to shut up the ” ominous birds “.

Nicki Minaj creates the right feeling

Old 39 years old, Onika Tanya Maraj never cared about the criticisms made of her. The same is true for matters concerning her husband.

By the way, let’s remember that years ago Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty and was convicted in a case of attempted rape. He served a sentence of 4 years in prison and will now have to register as a sex offender in the state he lives in. This background did not prevent Nicky Minaj to marry his longtime friend and have a child with him.

This past of Petty seems to pursue him in his new life. Indeed, after moving to California, he did not register as a sex offender. This omission earned him an indictment. He pleads guilty and is sentenced to one year house arrestwith three years probation accompanied by a $55,000 fine.

After this news, Internet users were monitoring Nicky to find out if it is affected. Like a slap in the face, she posted two photos showing her family’s happiness.