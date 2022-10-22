Entertainment

Nicki Minaj falls out with rapper Latto on Twitter

War is declared between Nicki Minaj and Latto. It all started when the interpreter of Super Freaky Girl publicly blamed the Grammys for unfairly shifting his latest hit from the rap category to the pop category where his chances of victory are much slimmer.

A decision that enrages the artist even though the title Big Energy de Latto, although more pop, remains in the rap category.

And while the 23-year-old rapper first supported her eldest on Twitter, things seem to have gotten worse in private messages.

“That Karen has probably mentioned me over 100 times in an interview,” Nicki Minaj wrote in a since-deleted tweet but transcribed by the NME. “Karen” designates, in American slang, a middle-class woman, mostly white and blonde, middle-aged and conservative, who complains about everything with a certain superiority complex against a backdrop of systemic racism.

If Latto has never hidden his admiration for Nicki Minaj, the mustard ended up going to his nose.

Low blow

“You ask why I didn’t stand up for you (…) You are literally older than my mom and trying to be a bully, Nicki Minaj,” Latto tweeted, after pointing out that she had ignored many attacks on his part over the past few months, not without accusing him of being linked to rapists.

And Nicki Minaj to engage by reproaching Latto for having refused to intervene on two of his songs, to then mock the relative flop of his album 777.

“You sold 20,000, didn’t you?” You have the sum of having flopped. That’s why you’re really on your nerves, ”she said in a since-deleted tweet.

If the two rappers preferred to make most of their diatribes disappear, they gave no sign of reconciliation. But one thing is certain, Nicki Minaj seems to be struggling with the competition!

