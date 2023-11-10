Nicki Minaj gets a new ‘Vogue’ cover





While she’s promoting her upcoming studio album “Pink Friday 2,” Nicki Minaj is in cream on the cover of Vogue — a delicately draped Valentino Couture gown.

Minaj has previously been featured on the covers of Vogue’s Arab and Japanese editions (in 2018 and 2019, respectively), but the December issue of US Vogue marks her stateside debut. It’s a moment that also marks a milestone: After nearly 15 years of dominance in the rap industry, the artist sat down with Vogue to discuss his new album, the pressures of fame, and the challenges and joys of raising his 3-year-old son. Discussed. , whom she publicly calls “Papa Bear.” (Minaj has not otherwise officially revealed her son’s birth name.)

Norman Jean Roy/Vogue Nicki Minaj poses on the cover of US Vogue’s December 2023 issue.

“When you’re at your best, when you’re doing your thing at its peak, there’s an openness around you,” Minaj told the magazine. “But once you start knowing that you are being evaluated, that free feeling is no longer there. People who excel at something make it look easy, but they also struggle with a great fear of letting people down and letting themselves down. Once you’ve made it, it feels like anything you say can be used against you.

(Case in point: Minaj spoke briefly about the controversy in 2021 that followed a Tweet she shared expressing doubt about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. “I’m one of those I’m someone who doesn’t go along with the crowd,” he said, adding, “I like to make my own assessments.”)

It is also with this perspective – having lived in the public eye for so long, but still being wary of it – that Minaj addressed being seen as a symbol of “body positivity” for other women of color with curves. Even though she herself doesn’t always feel so positive.

“When I was 25 I saw a video I posted on Instagram and I went crazy Get paid to look like that now,” Minaj admitted. “But today I can say that I am at peace with who I am and how I look.”

Norman Jean Roy/Vogue Minaj looks stunning in a gold Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress and Tiffany & Co. pendants in her Vogue feature.

The rapper also revealed that she recently had breast reduction surgery, telling Vogue of her new physique, “Currently I love it.”

“I wanted a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how stupid that was,” she said. “Love your curves, and love your non-curves. There is nothing wrong in this.”

Minaj further explained, “When you look around and try to put yourself in a grateful state of mind… the things you can be grateful for start to add up.” “That’s the thing that changed in me. It’s not that I have taken these amazing steps. “It’s ultimately about being happy with who you are as opposed to where you are.”