Nicki Minaj gives this advice to young black people: stop impressing people on Instagram

Interviewed with Jada Pinket Smith, Tania Onika Maraj made recommendations for young black people. The rapper urges them to stop trying to impress their subscribers on social networks.

“…people who really get it don’t”

The custodian of “Super Freaky Girl” share with Jada Pinket Smith during an interview an important notice. In effect, Nicki Minaj urged netizens to stop impressing their social media followers.

She says that when her career took off, she offered friends: a Benz, a BMW, and two Range Rovers. Today, she remembers that it was not a wise decision in view of the financial burden that it represents.

She continues: “But it didn’t have to be like that!” When we were going through this COVID crisis…they were going crazy because they were all spending every penny they earned! Here’s what I want our young black people to know. Stop trying to impress people…those who actually got it don’t”.

Jada reacts: “…That’s good wisdom. And I think when… we make a lot of money, we feel compelled to bring everyone with us. I think it’s really specific to our culture…”.

The two women also talked about motherhood, artistic collaboration without mentioning the estrangement that there was between Nicky and Latto.

