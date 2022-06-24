Nicki Minaj has reportedly signed rapper Tate Kobang to her label

The Gangsta Girl Nicki Minaj has taken the plunge with the rapper Tate Kobang whom she would have signed on her music label according to the latter.

Tate Kobang becomes the first Poulin of Nicki Minaj’s label

Since the beginning of this year, Nicki Minaj prepares the release of his new album. During this time, she released new singles: “Do We Have A Problem” and “Bassin” with the talented Lil Baby. On the other hand, fans are still waiting for the new project, because his last album is 4 years old.

Along with all this, the rapper revealed that she wants to expand her musical empire. Indeed, at the beginning of the year, she explains to Joe Buden that his priority is his own record label. By the way, we do not yet know the artists with whom she works.

Today it seems thatOnika Tanya Maraj reportedly signed rapper to DMV Tate Kobang. On his account instagramthe rapper reports that he has signed with Nicki Minaj : “Welp is cats coming out of the bag. Yes, I just concluded my contract and signed with Nicci as an artist. Shit “.

In January, in a live on instagram the custodian of “Pinkprint” said this: “I see you, Tate Kobang. I see you boo boo. It’s about time to announce my record label to everyone”. With this first signature made public, we are curious to know who will be next.