Nicki Minaj is betting queen with new gaming brand deal with MaximBET

Nicki Minaj was appointed creative director of MaximBET, a gaming and betting site. Minaj will work with the company on partnerships, parties, fan experiences, and more.

BET was launched late last year in partnership with international men’s magazine Maxim, known for its sexy lifestyle brand. Maxim announced the partnership with the female rap icon on ‘the future of lifestyle betting’ as they look to expand their audience and bring more women into the fold.

Minaj will serve as the creative director of Maxim Magazine and a special advisor to MaximBET. The “Do” rapper and media mogul will be actively involved in the company’s plan for internet gambling. The company operates in Colorado with market access in 11 US states.

Minaj announced the partnership on his twitter timeline, saying, “I’m so proud and thrilled to be @MaximBetUSA’s newest investor, advisor and first global ambassador and creative director Maxim‼️‼️‼️🎉🎉🎉

Make way for the queen of lifestyle sports betting 👑💰 Get ready for the best parties and more. 🎀💕”

Maxim is thrilled to have Minaj on the team for her entrepreneurial skills.

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO of MaximBET.

He added that her role as strategic advisor will be invaluable.

“She has built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she applies the same craftsmanship and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand.”

Betting is becoming a big stir for rappers and celebrities alike, with Drake announcing his new crypto betting platform partnership with a 40-second video featuring fireworks, tropical beach sunsets and parties sumptuous. Behind the sizzle are questions about the legality of the business and whether crypto betting is harmful to loyal Drake fans.