Nicki Minaj Isn’t Holding Back Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline

When it comes to the seemingly endless conflict between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, there’s no confusion as to where Nicki Minaj stands. The interpreter of “Super Bass” is resolutely on the side of Spears. “Do you understand what kind of clown you have to be to be a fucking grown man, and as soon as you see someone happy and getting married,” Minaj said in an interview with AMP live. “To do the very thing that you know will try to bring them down?” She was particularly disgusted that Federline stooped to the point of talking to the press.

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person they loved,” Minaj said. As if doubling down, in addition to speaking out against Spears, Federline also posted (then deleted) videos of Spears sparring with Jayden and Preston, per Page Six. “I can’t sit back and let my sons be accused like this after what they’ve been through,” he reportedly wrote. “Even though it hurts us, we decided as a family to publish these videos. It’s not even the worst. »

Minaj didn’t have time for that either. “How dare you,” she said during the live. “How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be part of your nonsense. And when they look back, they’ll say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They are children. They don’t know how detrimental it is. Fans will have to wait and see if K-Fed retaliates or takes Minaj’s words to heart.