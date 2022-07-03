Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and Kevin Hart headlining

After a long hiatus of two years, the highly anticipated Essence Festival of Culture is finally back.

The iconic festival kicked off Thursday and will continue through Sunday with a star-studded lineup on stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The annual festival typically attracts over half a million people, and it’s safe to assume this year’s attendance will be at an all-time high as it’s the first in-person event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entertainment extravaganza celebrates a wide range of black performers, from music and comedy to black-owned businesses and conventions.

Rapper Nicki Minaj and comedian Kevin Hart headlined the first two days of the festival.

Music icon Janet Jackson is set to step out on Saturday night. It will crown the evening after performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye and D-Nice & Friends with Carl Thomas and Stephanie Mills.

Programming of the Essence Culture Festival. Essence Culture Festival

On Sunday evening, R&B group New Edition will close the festival, taking the stage after performances by The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends along with Method Man, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

City Girls, Tems and Wizkid are also scheduled to perform.

Lauryn Hill performs some of her greatest hits at the festival’s Superdome on Friday. Getty Images

For music fans who can’t attend the performances in person, the festival is available live on Hulu.

The Essence Fest Primetime live stream will take place on the platform July 1-3 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Ashanti brought the heat during her electric set, where she shared the stage with Machel Montano. Getty Images

In addition to musical performances, select daytime shows such as panel discussions will be available exclusively on Hulu SVOD for subscribers to stream live at no additional cost.