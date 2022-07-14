Nicki Minaj kicks off ‘Pink Friday’ with rap snacks

Nicki Minaj is literally “a snack”, for real. The queen of Barbz just dropped her collaboration with Rap Snacks potato chips. Meanwhile, her fans are starting “Nicki Day” as she prepares for her performance at the Essence Festival this weekend.

Nicki Minaj arrives hot as she prepares for what will be a busy summer.

She’s headlined Rolling Loud in New York and the iHeart Festival; she announced her new betting venture, launched a show deal with Amazon, and the Queens-born rapper also announced her first signee, Tate Kobang, to her new label.

Plus, his latest powerhouse move is a new flavor of chips with consumer products brand, Rap Snacks, just in time to land at the Essence Music Festival this weekend. The CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay, talked about their new Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Flavored Chips:

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in rap history. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip-hop culture and who also happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur.

Lindsay continued:

“It only makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we’re lining up to push the bar even further. It’s the beginning of a legendary partnership.

The company has also invested in rappers such as Rick Ross, Little babyand the migos.

The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper is set to headline Essence Fest today for what promises to be a jaw-dropping treat for fans who honor him with “Nicki Day and “Pinky Friday” trending on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion announced her own snack deal. In addition to her recent Netflix deal and franchise collaboration with Popeyes, the rapper-entrepreneur and Congress winner just debuted a new commercial for her branded snack Hot Cheetos featuring Frito Lays.

Meg took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and posted the Spicy Snacks ad that featured in the 2022 Super Bowl. The endorsement deal saw her offer branded snacks Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch.