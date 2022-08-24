Nicki Minaj lands the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj’s new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, earning the rapper the third hit of her career and her first as a solo artist.

Main facts

The song was released on August 12, and it’s Nicki Minaj’s first solo song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which tracks sales, streaming and radio airplay data.

Nicki Minaj’s previous number one hits were “Say So” with Doja Cat in May 2020 and “Trollz” with 6ix9ine in June 2020.

“Super Freaky Girl” followed Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time since 2014 and 2015 that the No. three solo female artists.

It is the first number 1 single for a hip-hop song by a solo female artist since Lauryn Hill’s 1998 song “Doo Wop (That Thing)”.

“Super Freaky Girl” is the fifth song to enter the number one position this year.

THE 10 BEST SINGLES OF THE BILLBOARD HOT 100

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush

“Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy

“Sunroof,” Nicky Youre & dazy

“Wait For U”, Future feat. Drake, Time

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”, Post Malone feat. Doja Cat

THE 5 BEST ALBUMS OF THE BILLBOARD 200

Beautiful MindRod Wave

A Verano Sin TiBad Bunny

RenaissanceBeyonce

TraumazineMegan Thee Stallion

The Last SlimetoYoungBoy Never Broke Again

The context

Anticipation for the release of “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” lasted for weeks after Nicki Minaj posted a teaser clip of the song’s chorus on TikTok. Over 252,000 videos have been made to the tune since July. Nicki Minaj will receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, an honor for her career, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Article translated from Forbes US – Author: Marisa Dellatto

