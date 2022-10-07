Nicki Minaj lied to us: Jay-Z would hide behind his identity!

The Barbz are sweating! Indeed, their idol, Nicki Minaj may have been lying to them all this time. Yes, a theory almost a decade old has just been brought up to date. A theory that brings the performer closer to Roman Holiday to Jay-Z. Literally ! Thus, the Trinidadian would be one with the husband of Beyoncé, who, precisely, was accused of lying to her fans, too. Beyoncé would thus be a Caucasian, contrary to appearances. She would have played on her racial ambiguity to deceive her audience. Coincidence? Getting back to the heart of the matter, supporters of the rapprochement between Jay-Z and Nicki have serious arguments in this direction. Both have rolled their bump in the middle of the rap. And everything in their way of rapping unites them!

Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj: accent, voice, intonation… Their rap is identical

An Australian radio station has unearthed the theory that Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj are the one and only person. This, through a piece of the singer, slowed down, to reveal its true tone. Listening to the verses of the self-proclaimed Barbie of rap, we realize that this one has a phrasing quite similar to Blue Ivy’s dad. It’s to be mistaken… It almost looks like Jay-Z sang Super Bass himself. To confirm this hypothesis, you would have to take a piece of Jay-Z himself and match it with Nicki’s voice pitch and kick speed! It will not take long for Internet users to try it.

It is clear that there are many similarities in the way of rapping Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z. We could squarely wonder about the authenticity of the voice of the rival of Cardi B. Finally, anyone who has already listened to the rapper live will be able to confirm that it is indeed her who raps. Another fact that will discredit any resemblance between the two artists: the fact that both were seen side by side at the same time. Especially since this resemblance, fortuitous for the most skeptical, is explained in a very rational way. Both speak with a New York accent. An accent that has its particularities… Which explains why some people have also made the same connection between Adele and Sam Smith, two singers from London.