Nicki Minaj makes history as the first female rapper to win ‘Best US Act’ at the MTV EMAs

Nicki Minaj has added another accomplishment to her impressive resume. The Trinidad-born rapper became the first female rapper in history to win the ‘Best US Act’ award at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, which was announced on Sunday, November 5.
Minaj, who has been nominated for the award six times since 2012, finally took home the trophy this year, beating out fellow nominees Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift. He also won the ‘Best Hip-Hop’ award for the fourth time, tying Eminem for the most wins in that category.
Minaj expressed her gratitude to her fans, known as the Barbz, on social media, writing:
“Thank you so much to my fans all over the world. I love you guys so much. You don’t know how much it means to me. Thank you to MTV for always supporting me and my music. I’m so honored.” “And I’m humbled by this recognition. Best US act and best hip-hop. Wow. God is good.”
Despite some controversies, Minaj has had a successful year. He collaborated with Bia on the remix of ‘Whole Lotta Money’, which reached number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and with Karol G on ‘Tusa’, which won three Latin American Music Awards including ‘Song of the Year’. Live. ,
Minaj, who has won a total of 12 MTV EMAs, is one of the most influential and admired female rappers of all time. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has also received numerous awards, including six American Music Awards, 12 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two Billboard Women’s Music Awards, a Brit Award, and three Guinness World Records.