News

Nicki Minaj once again supported Ariana Grande by complimenting her on her achievements

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



10 November 2020




Also Nicki Minaj used Instagram to publicly compliment Ariana Grande for the achievements after the release of the album “Positions”.

The rapper posted a story with a post by Chart Data in which a new record of Ariana is cited. In addition to tagging her friend and colleague, Nicki wrote “queen things”.

Ari immediately reposted Nicki’s story by commenting “I miss you queen and most beautiful mother in the world”.

This social exchange once again confirms the strong point bond that exists between the two artists. A few months ago it was rumored that they weren’t that much of a friend anymore after Nicki teamed up with 6ix9ine in the song “Trollz”.

The featuring announcement it hadn’t been well received by fans of the pop star after the heavy accusations made by the rapper ad Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. 6ix9ine had posted a video on his social networks in which he claimed that the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart hides some shady laps, pointing the finger at the two artists who were at the top of the chart that week with their charity single “Stuck With U”.

To celebrate the friendship between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, below you can find the video of “Side To Side”, one of the collaborations they have made together.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

456
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
419
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
280
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
272
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
268
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
265
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
263
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
261
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
185
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top