Nicki Minaj once again supported Ariana Grande by complimenting her on her achievements

Also Nicki Minaj used Instagram to publicly compliment Ariana Grande for the achievements after the release of the album “Positions”.

The rapper posted a story with a post by Chart Data in which a new record of Ariana is cited. In addition to tagging her friend and colleague, Nicki wrote “queen things”.

Nicki Minaj shows support to Ariana’s latest album. 💖 pic.twitter.com/iv8tk4vCGt – 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) November 8, 2020

Ari immediately reposted Nicki’s story by commenting “I miss you queen and most beautiful mother in the world”.

Ariana Grande reposted Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Story! – “I miss you queen and most beautiful mama” pic.twitter.com/ZzwYeVoqlB – Nicki Minaj Station (@StationMinaj) November 9, 2020

This social exchange once again confirms the strong point bond that exists between the two artists. A few months ago it was rumored that they weren’t that much of a friend anymore after Nicki teamed up with 6ix9ine in the song “Trollz”.

The featuring announcement it hadn’t been well received by fans of the pop star after the heavy accusations made by the rapper ad Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. 6ix9ine had posted a video on his social networks in which he claimed that the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart hides some shady laps, pointing the finger at the two artists who were at the top of the chart that week with their charity single “Stuck With U”.

To celebrate the friendship between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, below you can find the video of “Side To Side”, one of the collaborations they have made together.

ph: getty images