Nicki Minaj opens up about motherhood

On September 30, 2020, Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child.

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time on September 30, 2020. The singer announced her pregnancy a few months earlier through a series of three glamorous photos in which she revealed her rounded belly. Since the birth of her child, the artist seems to be a fulfilled mother. In an interview with the magazine “Interview”, Tuesday, October 18, Nicki Minaj confided in motherhood.

“I love my son so much”

“First of all, being a mother is the greatest blessing on planet Earth,” she said. I am so happy that God allowed me to experience this. I have always loved children. “Even if she admitted to having thought that having a baby would greatly upset her daily life, she says she really appreciates her new role as a mother. ” I love that. I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normal, but it seems unhealthy because I took too long to start working and let him be watched by anyone, “he explains. -she. A separation that causes anxiety in Nicki Minaj.

During the Convid-19 pandemic, the rapper explained that she was afraid to bring people around her son when he was still very young. Today, her child is two years old, the age at which she explains that her…

