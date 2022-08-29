Nicki Minaj Performs and Wins Video Vanguard Award

A big win for the Barbs! Nicki Minaj was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and her stunning performance proved exactly why she deserved it.

The 39-year-old rapper took a break from co-hosting duties on Sunday August 28 to take the stage with a medley of her greatest hits, from “Monster” to “Moment 4 Life.” Several dancers joined her for the Barbie-inspired performance, exploding with moves on the pyramid-shaped stage. With a hot pink wig and a dazzling top, Minaj wore colorful contacts and a short pink skirt. The medley ended with “Super Freaky Girl,” the BET Award winner’s latest single that samples the 1981 hit “Super Freak.”

After the performance, video messages from fans sharing their love for Minaj floated across the screen. A handful of Barbs then took the stage to introduce their favorite artist.

While accepting her trophy at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Minaj gave a shout out to all of her biggest supporters. “To everyone here, God bless you and thank you,” she began. “I want to take a second to just say thank you to some of the key people who inspired me and who I think inspired my flow. … [And] people who gave me huge opportunities that I will never forget: Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna.

Minaj continued to send love to Duck “For always saying the things I need to hear to get back in the game, adding, ‘My whole Young Money family, my Republic family, my babies Wendy, Joe, Josh, the whole building. I wrote this, I don’t know why, but it was on my mind to say it. I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were there.

She concluded by shouting out the name of her fandom. “Beards!” she springs. “You are my babies, but I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear and I love him so much. Mom loves you so, so, so, so, so much.

Ahead of the awards show, the ‘Starships’ entertainer celebrated her big career achievement via social media and teased her can’t-miss performance. “I receive the Video Vanguard Award at the #VMAs 2022!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “You do not do !!!! I REPEAT!!!! You don’t want to miss my performance.

Paramount + executive Bruce Gilmer continued to give fans more insight into why Minaj was the perfect fit for the prestigious honor. “Nicki broke barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative flair,” he noted in a statement in August. “She changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continues to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

The “Anaconda” artist is the first musician to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award since 2019 when Missy Elliot received the honor. She made history at the time by being the first female rapper to accept the trophy. Previous winners include Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and more.

Minaj is no stranger to the MTV VMAs stage, earning her first nomination in 2010 for Best New Artist. She won her first award the following year, winning best hip-hop video for her song “Super Bass.” Four more wins followed over the years from a total of 16 nominations, including Best Female Video for “Starships” in 2012.

The “Queen Radio” host’s story at the awards show was also filled with drama. In 2015, Miley Cyrus dissed Minaj during an interview with The New York Times before hosting the VMAs — and other woman star added fuel to the feud during the ceremony.

“And now back to that bitch who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Minaj said onstage during the live broadcast. “Miley, what’s good?” »

Months later, the “Bang Bang” artist hadn’t let go. “Lost chickens can never speak of queens,” Minaj said of the Hannah Montana alum during a June 2019 episode of his radio show. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. …Now that you’re dating pink wigs, all these bitches wanna be Nicki.