Nicki Minaj performs at the 2022 MTV VMAs and accepts the Vanguard Award

One thing about her is that she’s the baddest in the world.

All eyes were on Nicki Minaj on Sunday at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper, 39, stole the show as he took to the stage to perform a medley of hits before accepting the night’s most prestigious accolade, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj, looking chic in a Barbie pink look consisting of a sparkly top, mini skirt and lace-up ankle boots, killed the performance with plenty of twerking, grinding with her shirtless male dancers and an epic pole moment dance.

Her set included “Roman’s Revenge”, “Chun-Li”, “Moment 4 Life”, “Beez in the Trap”, “Anaconda” and “Super Bass”, which had Taylor Swift smiling and singing in the audience.

Of course, the performance wasn’t complete without Minaj’s fiery new hit “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki Minaj killed her performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, singing hits like “Beez in the Trap” and “Super Freaky Girl.” Getty Images

The track from his upcoming fifth studio album went viral on TikTok over the summer thanks to its catchy lyrics and the dance craze created by user @lorddroman.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slide and slide / I can do all that little shit and keep the d–k inside,” Minaj raps on the track, which samples Rick James’ song from 1981 “Super Monster.

“You can hit him, you can grab him, you can get down and kiss him / And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it.”

The performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, marked Minaj’s return to the VMAs stage for the first time in four years.

In 2018, she performed a medley on the theme of “Queen” composed of hits like “Majesty”, “Barbie Dreams” and “Ganja Burn”.

The rapper last performed at the VMAs in 2018. Getty Images

While accepting the Video Vanguard Award — given to artists “for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” by MTV — Minaj paid tribute to her Barbz and the artists who have inspired her over the years. years, including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Drake.

Minaj also started choking up talking about the importance of mental health.

“Let me tell you something… I have never, ever written a speech in my life, and today I wrote something down on my phone… first of all, to everyone here, thank you and God bless you,” she said in part.

“It was on my mind to say it. I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were there. I want people to take mental health seriously…even if you think they have a perfect life.

Previous Video Vanguard recipients include Jennifer Lopez, West, Spears, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, The Beatles, Janet Jackson and Madonna.

Minaj also teamed up with Ariana Grande for a performance of “Side to Side” at the 2016 VMAs. MovieMagic

Along with the accolade and performance, Minaj was chosen to host this year’s awards show alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

She also received nominations in two categories: Best Hip-Hop for “Do We Have a Problem? with Lil Baby and the song of the summer for “Super Freaky Girl”.