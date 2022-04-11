Nicki Minaj Praises Fivio Foreign’s ‘BIBLE’ Album, Names Her Favorite Songs

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Nicki Minaj raves about Fivio Foreign’s debut album BIBLE after its release on Friday, April 8. Taking inspiration from her Instagram stories, she gave Fivio her flowers for the quality of the project and for staying true to her Brooklyn roots.

“This five-year-old foreign album really hit the mthafkn spot,” Nicki wrote. “Too SOLID. Sonically authentic and well thought out. A cohesive work with a sonic signature very faithful to its country of origin.

She also chose “For Nothin”, “Changed on Me”, “On God” and “Hello” as her favorite songs, while shouting out Coi Leray, Chloe Bailey and KayCyy for their features.

“Kayccy is [fire] on both of her songs,” she added. “Chloe rocked her verse. Loved it coi too @fivioforeign_8fs.

Nicki Minaj praises Fivio Foreign’s new album ‘BIBLE’ and Chlöe’s verse on ‘Hello’. pic.twitter.com/cABrJ6S2EH — PopCrave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2022

Released on Columbia Records, BIBLE features a bunch of big names like Kanye West, Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Alicia Keys, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Ne-Yo, Yung Bleu, Vory, and Blueface. In a recent interview with Hot 97, Fivio Foreign said drill music was more than beef.

“I feel like there’s a perspective there, for drill music, that it’s just about reinforcing and exposing everybody,” he said. “I feel like it’s one of my responsibilities to show people that it’s not the only exercise. It’s also about the content. We can do drill beats, talk fashion and still go viral.

related news

Nicki Minaj hails Doja Cat and Lil Baby for winning their first Grammys

March 5, 2022

Nicki Minaj does not appear on BIBLE, but she recently collaborated with Fivio Foreign on his song “We Go Up.” Fivio spits out a verse on the track, with Nicki also naming it in her lyrics.

“I’m about to make you regret choosing me as your enemy, bitch,” she raps. “Southside Jamaica, we mobbin’ ’em, so stop with them blicks/Some of the best shooters in New York, they don’t play with the Knicks/That ain’t Fivio Foreign, that’s the new Foreign Barbie, bitch. ”

Revisit “We Go Up” below.

[Contenu intégré]

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.