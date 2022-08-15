Nicki Minaj Proves She’s Still Queen As ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Slowly Takes Over

Since last Friday, Nicki Minaj the most recent single, “Super Freaky Girl”, has become in high demand. The Barbz continue to support their queen as Rick James’ sampled tune quickly becomes a fan favorite.

The pink print The artist may have been in the game for a hot minute, but she’s showing no signs of slowing down as her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” prepares to climb the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard, “Super Freaky Girl” topped last week’s new music poll, earning 71% of the vote.

Plus, the nostalgic new single beat Megan Thee’s Stallion second album Traumazinecame second with 8% of the vote, and Rod Wave’s Nice spirit.

Social media has been buzzing all weekend since the release of the Queen rap.

A fan tweeted:

“I ride for Nicki Minaj, if the wheels fall off I’ll walk, if I can’t walk I’ll crawl. Let’s push his solo to number 1.

Rapper “So Fancy” Iggy Azalea also took to Twitter to show Ms. Onika’s new banger some love.

“Super Freaky Girl is a really well written song. Like, it’s built to be a hit and it sounds BIG.

The queen of rap remains unstoppable and it’s time for some major recognition.

Last week, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to announce that she was to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28.