Nicki Minaj Reminds the World Why She’s an Icon: “I Work at My Own Pace”

Celebrities are characters from whom the general public has very high expectations. As such, it is hoped that they will cause a sensation at full speed. Nicki Minaj whose name echoes within the hip-hop industry is no exception to this principle. And in recent days, it seems like everyone is making up their minds about what the rapper should do. She therefore took the initiative to publish a post in which she explains the reasons why she only moves when she wants.

Without pressure, the Queen evolves at her own pace

In recent days, Nicki has spoken on many topics and she continues to do so. While the queen of American rap is preparing the release of her next studio album, she was once again a hot topic in hip-hop news. Indeed, in all legitimacy, the artist’s fans are delighted to see her more on social media. However, she still faces detractors and their multiple criticisms. Among these, moreover, there is Erica Banksthus his collaborator on the track “Trollz“, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Faced with the waves of negative messages she receives to this effect, the rap icon shared a video in which she rapped verses earlier in her career. To the clip, she adds a message that explains how she has evolved in rank within the rap game and prefers to navigate at her own pace.

“They don’t make or break us. [Et c’est pour cela que TF est très en colère. Dans la vie, les gens veulent pouvoir contrôler votre réponse, votre réaction, votre emploi du temps”, a-t-elle écrit. “Je travaille sur mon temps libre. Je sors quand je veux. Où je veux. Comme je veux. Oui, c’est un truc de ‘superstar’, mais c’est plus que ça. Tu connais beaucoup de superstars qui ne peuvent pas faire ça. Pas vrai ? Relis-ça.”

“Je donne du travail aux btchs et les mets sur le billot à la simple mention de mon NOM. (Pas les filles avec qui je travaille/que j’aime)”, Minaj a-t-elle ajouté. “Mais umm, quand vous deviendrez Reine ou un VRAI [email protected] you will be fully able to understand the level at which I play. But the thing is… out of 7 billion people on earth, there’s only one me. QOR [celebrate emoji] my fans will go up. Every day. Every fucking night. So grab a beach chair. Put one in the air. Life is a beach. But I’m the whore that makes the whole beach look at me.”

We invite you to read this post right here.