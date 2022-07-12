Nicki Minaj Responds to Pregnancy Rumors in Instagram Live

Pregnancy is common in the entertainment industry these days, but it’s still unclear whether Nicki Minaj was bitten by the baby virus. We didn’t really get a clear answer from Queen Sleazebut it will certainly be the case in a short time.

Nicki Minaj maintains the vagueness: ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat’

Saturday July 9, the 39-year-old singer launched a Live Instagram while she was in London. It was the opportunity for the star to have a discussion with his fans. She specifically asked her followers to send in the songs they want to hear during her concert at the Wireless Festival the next day.

As the answers poured in, Minaj couldn’t help but notice a prying question slipped into the comments. ” I am pregnant ? »she resumed. “Oh, I really wanted to tweet this: I’m not fat, I’m pregnant”, she continued. This instantly caused collective hysteria at the unexpected announcement of the rap queen’s pregnancy.

Minaj continued his Live as if nothing had happened before suddenly backtracking to correct himself. “Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong. I wanted to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat’.” The singer of Pink Print then burst into outright laughter, signaling that she was just trolling. We will have to wait to know the outcome of this story.