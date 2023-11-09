Nicki Minaj reveals she has had a breast reduction

“I just saw a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25 and now I would pay money to look like that,” Nicki shared. “But today I can say that I am at peace with who I am and how I look.”

RELATED: Brooke Shields Says “Chasing Young People” Is “Boring” As She Embraces Her F-ck It Era.

She added, “However, I have to say this as a black woman. I have made some choices for my son that we do not give him sweets, candies and juices because of the prevalent diseases like diabetes in our community. I am not in favor of body positivity if it means an unhealthy body. He is a bull. “It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.”

Minaj’s insight comes years after she notably spoke out about physical representation in the music industry before the 2015 VMAs, sparking her now infamous feud with Miley Cyrus. The rapper reflected on the incident in an interview, saying, “When I hear the word Meaning, I think about the basic nature of that person. I always tell people that the difference between being mean and being a bitch is that the bitch passes. The bitch comes and goes. “It means who you are.”

Nikki continued, “At the peak of my bitchiness, I can be the biggest bitch, but if the person I’m abusing at the time needs something from me, I’m going to give it to them. “I have to be able to look in the mirror and be okay with myself.”

For more InStyle news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.