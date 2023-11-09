Nicki Minaj reveals she has had a breast reduction

And clarified her position on body positivity after the Miley Cyrus incident.

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her recent surgery while opening up about her views on body positivity. In a new interview with the trend For her December cover story, the rapper and mom revealed that she recently had her breasts reduced, which caused her to rethink the way she viewed curves.

"Recently, I had a breast reduction and I really like it," she told the publication. "I wanted a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how stupid that was. So – love your curves, and love your non-curves. There is nothing wrong in this."

Minaj also opened up about being "at peace" with her current body after welcoming her son, whom she refers to as Papa Bear, in September. 2020.
<p>getty</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_Waoxzi99tb9t64RKHfJTQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/3b843fa1d13891068f2fdfe5a0a69d3b”/></p> <p>getty</p> <p>“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_waoxzi99tb9t64rkhfjtq-/yxbwawwq9aglnagxhbmrlcjt3pty0mdtoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptoptps:/htttps:/Media.zenfs./Nestyle_84 6/3b843fa1d13891068fdfe5A69D3B “Class =” Caas -img”/></p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.79 --> <div class=

“I just saw a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25 and now I would pay money to look like that,” Nicki shared. “But today I can say that I am at peace with who I am and how I look.”

She added, “However, I have to say this as a black woman. I have made some choices for my son that we do not give him sweets, candies and juices because of the prevalent diseases like diabetes in our community. I am not in favor of body positivity if it means an unhealthy body. He is a bull. “It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.”

Minaj’s insight comes years after she notably spoke out about physical representation in the music industry before the 2015 VMAs, sparking her now infamous feud with Miley Cyrus. The rapper reflected on the incident in an interview, saying, “When I hear the word Meaning, I think about the basic nature of that person. I always tell people that the difference between being mean and being a bitch is that the bitch passes. The bitch comes and goes. “It means who you are.”

Nikki continued, “At the peak of my bitchiness, I can be the biggest bitch, but if the person I’m abusing at the time needs something from me, I’m going to give it to them. “I have to be able to look in the mirror and be okay with myself.”

