Nicki Minaj Sets Spotify Record With ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Hit

The title “Super Freaky Girl” of Nicki Minaj set a Spotify record after reaching 100 million streams on the platform.

Queen Sleaze continues to cause a stir with her track ”Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj set a new record in Spotify with the success of his recent single, “Super Freaky Girl”. According to Chart Data, the title became the fastest solo female rap song to accumulate 100 million streams on the platform. Minaj tweeted about the song’s widespread success on September 16, thanking his fans for their support.

Additionally, she acknowledged the role the numerous remixes had in keeping the song popular. “5 weeks in?!?!!! whoa !!!!! It’s amazing guys! Thanks !!!! The #QueenMix rlly BODIED!!!! GO STREAM!!!!!!,” Nicky she posted on Twitter. “Super Freaky Girl” was released on August 12 and prominently samples the single “Super Freak” of Rick Jamesreleased in nineteen eighty one.

The song started to #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track became the first solo song by a hip-hop artist to achieve this since the single. “Doo Wop (That Thing)” of Lauryn Hill in 1998. The track was included in the debut greatest hits album by Minaj, Queen Radio: Volume 1.