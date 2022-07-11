Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m Fat’
Before Nicki Minaj took the stage at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday July 10, the rapper answered questions from her fans live on Instagram. One of them was: “Are you pregnant? »
Strong in temperament, Nicky Minaj directly jumped on the question by answering “I am not fat guys, I am pregnant. Sorry “. A news that went directly around the networks, but that the rapper quickly stopped.
“Am I pregnant? Oh, I wanted to tweet this as well: “Hey y’all I’m not fat, I’m pregnant”. Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? Sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thank you all for the congratulatory messages,” she said.
Enough to silence all the rumors: Nicki and Kenneth Petty are therefore not expecting their second child!
The rapper gave birth to her son in September 2020, but said she wanted two children. “In 2022, I will clearly be married and for sure I will have my two children. I really need a boy in my life. A little boy”, she had also detailed in an interview with the American magazine “Complex”, in 2012.