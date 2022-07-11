Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m Fat’

Nicki Minaj responded with humor to her fans who asked her if she was pregnant with her second child, explaining that she was simply fat…

Before Nicki Minaj took the stage at the Wireless Festival in London on Sunday July 10, the rapper answered questions from her fans live on Instagram. One of them was: “Are you pregnant? »

Strong in temperament, Nicky Minaj directly jumped on the question by answering “I am not fat guys, I am pregnant. Sorry “. A news that went directly around the networks, but that the rapper quickly stopped.

“Am I pregnant? Oh, I wanted to tweet this as well: “Hey y’all I’m not fat, I’m pregnant”. Oh wait. Did I say it wrong? Sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant I’m not pregnant, I’m fat. But thank you all for the congratulatory messages,” she said.

Enough to silence all the rumors: Nicki and Kenneth Petty are therefore not expecting their second child!

The rapper gave birth to her son in September 2020, but said she wanted two children. “In 2022, I will clearly be married and for sure I will have my two children. I really need a boy in my life. A little boy”, she had also detailed in an interview with the American magazine “Complex”, in 2012.