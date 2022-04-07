Nicki Minaj Sings Adele and Reveals Her Epic Impression of the Singer on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ E! News UK

Nicki Minaj has joined James Corden as the first “Carpool Karaoke” guest on “The Late Late Show” since the COVID pandemic temporarily halted the popular singing segment for two years.

After his debut Adele printing on by James Corden show in February, Nicki broke out the British accent again during her Carpool Karaoke. She even sang Nicki’s song “Someone Like You” during one segment, which was reminiscent of Adele rapping “Monster” all by herself. Carpool Karaoke To display.

In addition to Nicki, this season’s “Carpool Karaoke” will feature other awesome guests like previously announced Camila Cabello. Ahead of her next appearance, the singer was on a single cover of the segment as part of the cast of Cinderella with co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel. They sang lots of catchy songs including “Mamma Mia”, “Million to One” and “Defying Gravity” while James hilariously dressed as one of Cinderella’s mice.

Nicki’s appearance on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ return comes after she made headlines for the titular actor Will Smith for comedian slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the wild and controversial moment and admitted she thought the Oscar team made a mistake asking Chris to call Will’s wife. Jada Pinkett-Smithher head shaved after she previously opened up about her problems with alopecia.

“I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would have made that joke if he had known what Jada recently shared – but between him and the whole crew at the #Oscars, you mean none of you heard that woman share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon,” she wrote.

“Here’s the thing… And this is an INCREDIBLE example of it – EYE OPENING…” she continued. “The husband is front row for his wife’s pain…he’s the one consoling her…drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off.” Social media made people feel like these “husbands” would never meet them in real life. You have just seen in real time what happens in the soul of a man when he looks at the woman he loves and sees her fight back tears after a “little joke” at his expense. That’s what every real man feels right now. While you see the joke, he sees his pain.