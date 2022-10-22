Nicki Minaj Sits Down With Jada Pinkett Smith, Robin Thede Announces ‘The Black Lady Sketch Show’ 4th Season, Cardi B Breaks Female Rap Records & More!

For this week’s edition of Single Women, Deadline takes a look at the women who are breaking records while balancing work and personal life, including new artists looking to step up their game.

In his last cover with magazine interview, Nicki Minaj open about the blessings of being a mother while talking with Red table discussion host Jada Pinkett Smith. In the interview, Nicki opens up about the challenges of being a rapper, wife and mother, saying it’s given her “real bad separation anxiety” when she’s away from her son, Papa Bear.

Actress, writer and comedian Robin Thede recently announced that his hit series Dark lady sketch show shoot season 4 on HBO.

The following season will introduce new faces: animator and comedian Angel MooreActress Tamara Jadeand Damya Gurley, who makes regular content on Tik-Tok.

Cardi B just celebrated its 30th birthday on October 11 and received news that caused more than one celebration. The Bronx native now holds the title of the first female rapper to earn two 11x certified platinum records with her singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like it.”

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the news on Twitter.

Houston is very clean, monaleo, keeps his name in the game with the release of his new single and video “Body Bag”. In the video, the “Hands Up” artist lets it be known that she’s not like other women, and had the “body bags” to prove it.

Upcoming artist Milli Bucks says his debut album of 2019, The Mil ticket, is back on all streaming platforms. The reissue of the album also includes two new bonus tracks.

After dropping his mixtape, Plastic Life 3, the old bad girls club emerging star and rapper dream doll, recently scored a cover feature for Magazine galorecelebrating “Women in Hip-Hop”.

Additionally, the “Misunderstood” rapper recently hosted an event to celebrate the success of her mixtape.

Griselda artist Caesar Armani teams up with the Florida rapper Kodak Black for her hot track “Diana” from her highly anticipated new album The Liz 2. The “Gucci Casket” rapper recently dropped the new visualizer on YouTube for fans to rock this weekend.

Let’s support these scammers and spread their new bangerz. Happy Friday, CNET fam!