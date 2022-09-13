Nicki Minaj Slams ‘Bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I See Why That White Man Left You’

ads

Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais into an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon.

“This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talk, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,” the rapper said, referring to how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month.

“Bitch, if you can’t…stand the fucking heat, get out of the kitchen, bitch.” »

Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape.

Minaj and Petty, 44, welcomed their first child together, a son, in October 2020.

“Did you care about my fucking son, bitch?” Did you care about my fuckin’ son, hoe? Minaj shouted.

Last month, Beauvais’ son Jax revealed he had been the victim of cyberbullying. WireImage

Minaj then took a swipe at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s 2010 divorce from Mike Nilon, saying, “I see why that white man left you, bitch. »

Minaj doesn’t seem to have any sympathy for Beauvais after the reality star had an interview with Petty’s alleged victim.

Hough appeared on “The Real” in August, where she told Beauvais and co-host Adrienne Bailon, “I’m sick of being scared. At the time, she also alleged that Minaj and Petty tried to silence her.

Hough also detailed the alleged rape that took place on September 16, 1994, when she was just in high school. She claims Petty approached her at a bus stop, pulled out a knife, held it to her back and took her to a nearby house where he allegedly raped her.

Beauvai interviewed Jennifer Hough, who accused Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. The Real/YouTube

“I knew what he wanted,” Hough shared with Beauvais. “He pushed me on the bed, we fought over my clothes. »

Hough sued the couple for harassment but ultimately dropped his lawsuit against Minaj. However, the case against Petty is still ongoing, according to People.

Petty denied raping Hough but spent more than four years in prison for attempted rape. Minaj has always been supportive of her man and even claimed that Petty had a relationship with Hough.

A representative for Beauvais did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

