Nicki Minaj still not happy with YouTube after lifting age restrictions on new music video

Nicki Minaj was recently furious with Youtube for putting age restrictions on his new music video.

Nicki Minaj went after Youtube for the restrictions of his new video to the “Likkle Remix”.

The ‘Moment 4 Life’ artist has spoken out about the issue and the platform, saying the streaming site is full of “duds”.

Apparently the complaint had to work. Youtube lifted the restriction, but the queen was still unhappy with the platform.

Nicki also had a few words for Instagram when a fan made her aware that the platform had the same practices as Youtube.

These follow other dramas in which the New York artist has been involved in recent months.

A few weeks ago, Nicki said she would sue a blogger, Nosy Heaux, for defamation, calling her a cokehead.

Last month, her infamous beef with Cardi B was reignited on Twitter when she thought the “Bodak Yellow” artist was taking pictures at the Barbz. Cardi B had tweeted “Go Stream,” but she was talking about Bella Porch’s new project “Dolls.”

Nicki Minaj name was also thrown into more drama after 50 cents thought Lil Kim dissed Papa Bear in his “Plan B Remix” verse with Megan you stallion.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, 50 people falsely accused Lil Kim of reporting Nicki Minaj’s child.