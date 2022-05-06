Nicki Minaj strips down while proving ‘big boobs can be deceiving’

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to strip down a bit and show how deceptive having a large chest can be.

The ‘Starships’ rapper was relaxing on a private jet when she decided to hop on Instagram Live to show off the slender waistline she’s worked hard to maintain, and admitted having big boobs misleads people into making them think she wasn’t as fit as her. Thirst Trap ultimately generated a lot of positive feedback, with City Girls’ JT echoing Nicki Minaj’s issue.

VERY I have this same problem!!!!!” the City Girls rapper exclaimed in the comments.

Nicki Minaj’s fitness and overall health has been more of a priority for the pink print rapper lately. She recently told her 24.9 million followers in April that she maintains a clean and sober lifestyle and said her overall mood has improved dramatically as a result.

“I was happy when I was stoned,” Nicki wrote in part. “Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgment on anyone. Be gentle with yourself.

She continued, “My eyes naturally look like that and people always think I’m stoned when I’m not wearing makeup. Also, my eyes are naturally gray and I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was true.

Last May, Nicki Minaj also thought back to her drug days in Queens and posted an old photo of herself on Instagram.

“It took me years to be able to watch stuff like this,” Minaj wrote in the since-deleted caption. “Criminal possession with intent to use. I used it anyway. It’s so inspiring to look back. The girl was bleeding and spent several days in hospital. The word on the street was that I was going to be deported. I was so scared. LOL. I was “on the run”. I really thought I was in a ghetto movie. I hid my car and went to live with my aunt in Brooklyn, Chile. Bwahahahaaaa. #Growth.”

