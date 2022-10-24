Nicki Minaj sues a blogger for spreading rumors about her alleged cocaine addiction

Nicki Minaj does not accept that we spread rumors on social networks … especially if she believes that these rumors have been “sponsored” by a rival! This question is at the heart of the star’s defamation suit, filed on her behalf by her lawyer against blogger Nosy Heaux. The latter, whose real name is Marley Green, had the bad idea to declare that the interpreter of Starships was “addicted to coke” and was “throwing loads of cocaine up her nose” in a recent video posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Nicki Minaj probably could have let it go (it’s not the first time she’s been attacked on social media, like many stars), but here it is: this time, she is convinced that these rumors have been “sponsored” by one of her rivals, whom she does not name in her complaint.

“(Marley) Green acted as a proxy for another performer who, mistakenly believing that she and the plaintiff are stars of equal stature, repeatedly used intermediaries on the networks in a desperate effort to advance his career at the expense of the complainant, ”we can read in the complaint, relayed by Pitchfork.

The name of the rival in question has not been specified, of course, but all eyes are on Cardi B, with whom she had already fought during a Fashion Week.

Unworthy

Worse, according to Nicki Minaj, Nosy Heaux allegedly lashed out at her son in a video, mocking the just-one-year-old in a particularly rude way.

“Marley Green has no honour, she has such no sense of dignity that she posted shameful comments about Nicki’s one-year-old son. When this case is over, she won’t even be able to use the Nosy Heaux name anymore because we’ll take her brand name and she won’t have any more money to pay the judgment. Anyone who posts lies about Nicki will suffer the same fate,” the attorney warned.

Nicki Minaj is claiming $75,000 in damages.