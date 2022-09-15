Nicki Minaj sues a blogger for spreading rumors about her alleged cocaine addiction

TRIAL – The rapper thinks everything was “sponsored” by a rival

Nicki Minaj does not accept that we spread rumors on social networks … especially if she believes that these rumors have been “sponsored” by a rival! This question is at the heart of the star’s defamation suit, filed on her behalf by her lawyer against blogger Nosy Heaux. The latter, whose real name is Marley Green, had the bad idea to declare that the interpreter of Starships was “addicted to coke” and “throwing a lot of cocaine up her nose” in a recent video posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Nicki Minaj probably could have let it go (it’s not the first time she’s been attacked on social media, like many stars), but here it is: this time, she is convinced that these rumors have been “sponsored” by one of her rivals, whom she does not name in her complaint.

“(Marley) Green acted as a proxy for another performer who, mistakenly believing that she and the plaintiff are stars of equal stature, repeatedly used intermediaries on the networks in a desperate effort to advance his career at the expense of the complainant, ”we can read in the complaint, relayed by Pitchfork.

The name of the rival in question has not been specified, of course, but all eyes are on Cardi B, with whom she(…) Read more at 20minutes

