Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl Lyrics Genius Lyrics
Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl translation is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics
She’s right
That girl’s alright with me, yeah
Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
[Nicki Minaj & Rick James]
He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)
FREAK (Freaky Girl)
AK, AK, AK
EAK (Freaky Girl)
FREAK (Freaky girl)
[Nicki Minaj]
He know the prettiest bitch didn’t come until I arrive
I don’t let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try
I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind
They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try
A thong bikini up my ass, I think I’ll go for a dive
His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn’t survive
On applications I write “pressure” ’cause that’s what I apply (Brr)
PPP-Pressure applied, can’t fuck a regular guy
Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie
[Nicki Minaj]
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
[Nicki Minaj & Rick James]
He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)
FREAK (Freaky girl)
AK, AK, AK
EAK (Freaky Girl)
FREAK (Freaky Girl)
[Nicki Minaj]
‘Cause what the fuck? This ain’t Chanel, nigga, custom down?
Like, what the fuck? This ain’t Burberry, custom brown
He said “Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?”
Then he said “Do that pussy purr?” I said “Yup, meow”
Hold up, fuck-boys, ain’t need no for you to roll up
Ain’t no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up
Keep these bitches on they toes like Manolo
Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO
Oh, whoa, elegant bitch with a ho glow
If it ain’t big, then I won’t blow
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe
Made him say “Uh,” just ask Master P (Let’s go)
Ball so hard, I just took a knee (Let’s go)
Get me rocky ASAP, nigga, word to Rih (Let’s go)
Freak
FF-Freak
Some gyal a freak, gyal a freak
Gyal a freak, freak, freak, freak
[Nicki Minaj]
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’
I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it
You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it
And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it
[Nicki Minaj & Rick James]
He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)
FREAK (Freaky girl)
AK, AK, AK
EAK (Freaky Girl)
FREAK (Freaky Girl)
Super Freaky Girl lyrics by Nicki Minaj
She is beautiful
I find her beautiful, yeah
Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slide
I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside
You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her
And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it
[Nicki Minaj et Rick James]
He want a weird girl (Weird girl)
Weird girl (weird girl)
RE, RE, RE
RE (Weird Girl)
WEIRD (Weird girl)
[Nicki Minaj]
He know the prettiest bitch ain’t come ’til I come
I don’t let female dogs get to me, I fuck dude if they try
I got a princess face, a killer body, a samurai spirit
They can’t be Nicki, they stupid, I laugh when they try
A string bikini in the ass, I think I’m going to swim
Her ex wanted to play with me, but she didn’t survive
On the applications, I write “pressure” because that’s what I apply (Brr)
PPP-Pressure applied, I can’t fuck a normal guy
[Nicki Minaj]
I can lick it, I can ride it while you slide
I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside
You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her
And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it
[Nicki Minaj et Rick James]
He want a weird girl (Weird girl)
Weird girl (weird girl)
RE, RE, RE
RE (Weird Girl)
[Nicki Minaj]
Because what the fuck? Ain’t that Chanel, nigga, personalized?
Like, what the fuck? It’s not Burberry, personalized brown
He said “Can you move your ass while you’re hitting the ground?”
Then he said “Is that cat purring?” I said “Yeah, meow”
Wait, womanizers, I don’t need you
I don’t need you to like my pictures either, look elsewhere
I keep ’em on high alert like Manolo
Be on the lookout when I arrive
Oh, whoa, stylish bitch with a glow
Eenie Meenie
What are the latest news ? I just fucked a gangster (Let’s go)
I made him say “Uh”, just ask Master P (Let’s go)
I give it my all, I’m on my knees (Let’s go)
I want diamonds, nigga, like Rihanna (Let’s go)
Weird
Weird
Some chicks are weird
This chick is weird
[Nicki Minaj]
I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside
You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her
And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it
[Nicki Minaj et Rick James]
He want a weird girl (Weird girl)
Weird girl (weird girl)
RE, RE, RE
RE (Weird Girl)
WEIRD (Weird girl)
Lyrics2Chansons has a song lyrics license agreement with the Society of Music Publishers and Authors (SEAM)