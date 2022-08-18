Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl Lyrics Genius Lyrics

Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl translation is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[Rick James & Nicki Minaj]

She’s right



That girl’s alright with me, yeah



Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)



[Nicki Minaj] I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’



I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it



You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it



And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it [Nicki Minaj & Rick James]

He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)

FREAK (Freaky Girl)

AK, AK, AK

EAK (Freaky Girl)

FREAK (Freaky girl) [Nicki Minaj]





He know the prettiest bitch didn’t come until I arrive



I don’t let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they try



I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind



They can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try



A thong bikini up my ass, I think I’ll go for a dive



His ex bitch went up against me, but she didn’t survive



He know the prettiest bitch didn't come until I arriveI don't let bitches get to me, I fuck they man if they tryI got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mindThey can't be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they tryA thong bikini up my ass, I think I'll go for a diveHis ex bitch went up against me, but she didn't surviveOn applications I write "pressure" 'cause that's what I apply (Brr) One thing about me, I'm the baddest aliveWetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie

Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie



[Nicki Minaj]

[Nicki Minaj] I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’



I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it



You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it



And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it [Nicki Minaj & Rick James]

He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)

FREAK (Freaky girl)

AK, AK, AK

EAK (Freaky Girl)

FREAK (Freaky Girl)

[Nicki Minaj]

‘Cause what the fuck? This ain’t Chanel, nigga, custom down?

Like, what the fuck? This ain’t Burberry, custom brown

He said “Could you throw it back while you touch the ground?”

Then he said “Do that pussy purr?” I said “Yup, meow”

Hold up, fuck-boys, ain’t need no for you to roll up

Ain’t no need for you to double tap neither, scroll up

Keep these bitches on they toes like Manolo

Be on the lookout when I come through, BOLO

Oh, whoa, elegant bitch with a ho glow

If it ain’t big, then I won’t blow

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe





Made him say “Uh,” just ask Master P (Let’s go)



Ball so hard, I just took a knee (Let’s go)



Fuck is the tea? I just F'd a G (Let's go)Made him say "Uh," just ask Master P (Let's go)Ball so hard, I just took a knee (Let's go)Get me rocky ASAP, nigga, word to Rih (Let's go) Freak

FF-Freak

Some gyal a freak, gyal a freak

Gyal a freak, freak, freak, freak

[Nicki Minaj]

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’

I can do all them little tricks and keep the dick up inside it

You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it

And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it



[Nicki Minaj & Rick James]

He wants a FREAK (Freaky girl)

FREAK (Freaky girl)

AK, AK, AK

EAK (Freaky Girl)

FREAK (Freaky Girl)

Super Freaky Girl lyrics by Nicki Minaj



[Rick James et Nicki Minaj] She is beautiful



I find her beautiful, yeah



Ayo (Hey, hey, hey, hey)



[Nicki Minaj] I can lick it, I can ride it while you slide



I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside



You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her



And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it [Nicki Minaj et Rick James]

He want a weird girl (Weird girl)

Weird girl (weird girl)

RE, RE, RE

RE (Weird Girl)

WEIRD (Weird girl) [Nicki Minaj]





He know the prettiest bitch ain’t come ’til I come



I don’t let female dogs get to me, I fuck dude if they try



I got a princess face, a killer body, a samurai spirit



They can’t be Nicki, they stupid, I laugh when they try



A string bikini in the ass, I think I’m going to swim



Her ex wanted to play with me, but she didn’t survive



He know the prettiest bitch ain't come 'til I comeI don't let female dogs get to me, I fuck dude if they tryI got a princess face, a killer body, a samurai spiritThey can't be Nicki, they stupid, I laugh when they tryA string bikini in the ass, I think I'm going to swimHer ex wanted to play with me, but she didn't surviveOn the applications, I write "pressure" because that's what I apply (Brr) One thing about me, I'm the coolest bitch in the worldWetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie

Wetter than umbrellas and stickier than apple pie [Nicki Minaj]

I can lick it, I can ride it while you slide

I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside

You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her

And every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it [Nicki Minaj et Rick James]

He want a weird girl (Weird girl)

Weird girl (weird girl)

RE, RE, RE

RE (Weird Girl)

WEIRD (Weird girl) [Nicki Minaj]

Because what the fuck? Ain’t that Chanel, nigga, personalized?

Like, what the fuck? It’s not Burberry, personalized brown

He said “Can you move your ass while you’re hitting the ground?”

Then he said “Is that cat purring?” I said “Yeah, meow”

Wait, womanizers, I don’t need you

I don’t need you to like my pictures either, look elsewhere

I keep ’em on high alert like Manolo

Be on the lookout when I arrive

Oh, whoa, stylish bitch with a glow





Eenie Meenie



What are the latest news ? I just fucked a gangster (Let’s go)



I made him say “Uh”, just ask Master P (Let’s go)



I give it my all, I’m on my knees (Let’s go)



What are the latest news ? I just fucked a gangster (Let's go)I made him say "Uh", just ask Master P (Let's go)I give it my all, I'm on my knees (Let's go)I want diamonds, nigga, like Rihanna (Let's go) If it ain't big then I won't suck itEenie MeenieWeird

Weird

Some chicks are weird

This chick is weird [Nicki Minaj]





I can do all these little tricks and keep the dick inside



You can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss her



I can lick it, I can ride it while you slideI can do all these little tricks and keep the dick insideYou can hit her, you can catch her, you can kiss herAnd every time he leaves me alone, he always tells me he misses it [Nicki Minaj et Rick James]

He want a weird girl (Weird girl)

Weird girl (weird girl)

RE, RE, RE

RE (Weird Girl)

WEIRD (Weird girl)

