Nicki Minaj takes on a man on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet

Monday, May 2, 2022 was the big annual Met Gala evening organized by Anna Wintour. The priestess of fashion had invited, as often, the fine flower of design and the biggest stars. For the occasion, actors and singers walked the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in outfits that could not be more daring, paying tribute this year to American fashion through the centuries. Kim Kardashian wanted to mark the occasion by drawing one of the most famous dresses ever worn, namely the diamond dress worn by Marilyn Monroe on the evening of John F. Kennedy’s birthday. A real challenge for the ex of Kanye West who had to lose no less than seven kilos in three weeks in order to be able to put on this museum piece.

And if the most famous of the Kardashian sisters succeeded in her time, it took little for Nicki Minaj to find herself in beautiful sheets. Indeed, the R & B star had a little problem with her gala outfit. The dress, which had no strap, did not seem to be well adjusted to the generous forms of the singer. “The only unexpected thing about my look is that my breasts [sont] came out because they made my cup size a little small”she said as reported by Mirror.

A detail that obviously put Nicki Minaj in a bad mood. As she climbed the steps that led her to the journalists who came to interview her, the singer attacked a man who was questioning her. “You’re the one who… you’re the one who leaked that I was coming tonight? It’s really you ?“, launched the singer with the dark look and the frowning eyebrows. “Wait for me, I’m coming, I’m going to come and slap you…“, stormed the young woman who obviously had a few more scores to settle that evening. Nicki Minaj declined the invitation last year at the last minute because of the request from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the media ceremony, that the guests be vaccinated against Covid-19.

CT

