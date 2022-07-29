Nicki Minaj takes viewers behind the scenes of her life in a six-part documentary

ads

Nicki Minaj fans are getting some exciting news. The rapper announced that a six-part documentary simply titled Nicki is headed our way. Here we will see different aspects of his personal and professional life in a way that we have never seen before.

But when does it come out? Here’s what we know about the release date and what it will be about.

What is the release date of the Nicki Minaj documentary?

As of now, no release date has been given, but the end of the trailer says it’s coming soon. When Nicki tweeted the trailer on July 28, 2022, she said the same: “Coming SOON!!!! »

“The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. I love you so much,” she added.

Nicki also posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Coming out sooner than you think. »

While there’s no release date yet, it would make sense for her to come out in 2022. Her birthday is December 8, so it’s possible she’ll come out then. And if things like merchandising were available for the documentary at that time, that would be perfect for the holiday rush.

Coming soon!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. I love you so much. 😘🫶🏽🎀💕🦄 pic.twitter.com/KbOY5fPU0s

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 28, 2022 What is the Nicki Minaj documentary about?

In the trailer for the documentary, we first see a train passing by before a young Nicki is on screen rapping. This could all be a clear throwback to her childhood in Jamaica, Queens. As this continues, we now hear him talk about how his rap career took off. She points out that there is no “manual on how to be a famous rapper” and that she never wanted to have mainstream success.

“You constantly feel like you’re doing something wrong,” Nicki says in voiceover in the trailer. It’s here that she also mentions that she takes “the art form of rap very seriously,” but it doesn’t get the kind of respect that men have.

The trailer is just over two minutes long, so it will be difficult to understand everything it will talk about in the six parts. But it would make sense if one of the later episodes was about his family life now.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Over the years, we’ve seen Nicki grow into the woman she is now, and that includes being a wife and a mother. She has a son with her husband Kenneth Petty. But there was a lot of controversy surrounding him because he was accused of sexual assault. But Nicki has always defended it in the public eye.

“I have taken time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying and inspiring work,” Nicki captioned the post on Instagram. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but think about what I’m including in this document. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before and I need to be handled with care. »

As her caption notes, she’s still looking for a “home” for the doc.

