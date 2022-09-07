Nicki Minaj Teases ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remix + Her VMA Nail Sells Over $40,000 on eBay

A Nicki Minaj a fan got a big payday after selling the rapper’s embellishment VMA performance nail. Additionally, the Queens rapper also teased fans with a preview of her remix of her latest hit single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

During Nicki Minaj’s recent VMA performance, one of the artist’s fingernails came off. He finally found himself on eBay where it was posted by one of his fans.

The bedazzled nail sold for around $55,000 with 53 bids.

Nicki also teased a remix of her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” which has fans wondering who will be making an appearance on the track “Queen’s Mix.”

“#QueenMix is ​​coming to collect her things. Come soon 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Nicki wrote on Twitter.

Nicki also hailed big cities like Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York.

There is speculation that she may be hinting at possible features with artists from the named cities. Fans can’t wait to find out who was chosen to be on Queen’s runway.

“I have a feeling this SUPER FREAKY GIRL #QueenMix is ​​about to be a SUPER FKN HIT! @NICKIMINAJ can’t wait to see what you have up your sleeve 👀😉😛👅🔥,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, Nicki took to Twitter to let her fans know that the remix will also have a sequel.

“Also guys this is part 1. There may be a ✌🏾 #QueenMix part,” Nicki said.

Fans are excited about Nicki Minaj the recent announcement of the return of his radio show, Queen Radioand new visuals for her hit single “Super Freaky Girl.”

Nicki Minaj announced on Twitter that she would bring Queen Radio return to Apple.