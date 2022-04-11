Nicki Minaj Tells Coi Leray How She Could Have Improved ‘Trendsetter’ Album

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Nicki Minaj has been handing out flowers to her peers left, right and center lately, with rap rookie Coi Leray receiving particularly glowing praise from the queen of hip-hop.

However, that doesn’t mean Nicki has become a “yes” person who tells artists what they want to hear. Following the release of Coi’s debut album trendsetter Friday, April 8, pink friday The rapper took to Twitter to share her honest thoughts on the project.

The Queens, New York native listed the songs she feels contain the most impressive performances from Coi Leray, but also offered constructive criticism on how she would improve the album.

“#NoMoreParties is too classic for you to leave the original out,” she tweeted on Saturday, April 9, referring to the solo version of Coi’s platinum-certified hit that was left on the gym floor. edited and replaced with the Lil Durk-assisted remix.

“These are the songs I think Coi shines on and should have been higher on the song chart,” she continued before listing “Twinnem,” “Anxiety,” “Heart in a Coffin,” “Heartbreak Kid”, “Too Far” and “Aye Yai Yai” with Yung Bleu.

#NoMoreParties is too classic for you to leave out the original. It should have started the whole album. These are the songs I think Coi shines on and should have been higher on the tracklist #Twinnem #Anxiety #HeartInACoffin #HeartBreakKid #TooFar #AyeYaiYai ft #YungBleu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 9, 2022

Coi Leray caught wind of Nicki’s tweet and took the criticism like a pro. “Ohhhhhhhhhhhh YA SELECTS IS FIREEEEEEEEEEE,” she replied shortly after.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh YA SELECTS IS FIREEEEEEEEEEE – Trend ⭐️ (@coi_leray) April 9, 2022

It’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj gave trendsetter listen carefully since she appears on the album. After her father, Hip Hop media personality Benzino, threatened to sabotage the collaboration by ruining the rollout, Coi Leray managed to snag a coveted Nicki feature on the fiery single “Blick Blick.”

Following the song’s release last month, the First Lady of Young Money praised the 24-year-old New Jersey native, listing the many qualities that make her a star.

related news

Nicki Minaj Shows Coi Leray Major Love After ‘Blick Blick’ Collab

March 23, 2022

“A unique style. Comfortable in their own skin and body. Sexy while fully covered Not afraid to be FUN and playful,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip of Coi talking about “Blick Blick.”

“The face doesn’t look 20 years older than its actual age. STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD even on the RED CARPET. I wish I had that confidence at that age. Come on mom.

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only big name on trendsetter. The 20-track album also includes appearances from Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, HER and more. Stream it in full below.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.