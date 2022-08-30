Nicki Minaj Thanks Rivals Kanye West + Mariah Carey During VMA Speech

Nicki Minaj took the stage at the VMA Awards last night while accepting the Michael Jackson Vanguard of Video Award. During her acceptance speech, Nicki thanked several celebrities and acknowledged her former rivals Kanye West and Mariah Carey.

Nicki was eager to accept her Vanguard award and share her star-studded speech from her phone.

During the speech, she thanked those who gave her opportunities, including Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna, Eminemand Britney Spears.

To some people’s surprise, Yesterday and Mariah Carey were also on the list.

The R&B and rap divas feud began when Mariah and Nicki appeared as judges on season 12 of american idol.

Multiple sources say the two got into verbal altercations and Nicki even “threatened” to shoot Mariah with a gun.

Nicki even took to Twitter during this time to spread it the frustrations.

“All I do is compliment you. It’s not sufficient ? You are a legend, courage,” Nicki posted. “You don’t have to go through your resume or feel intimidated. Shady McGrady.

However, several of the show’s producers denied the allegations and said all of the judges were invested in the show.

Nicki and Ye’s beef is a bit newer. During Nicki’s set at the Essence festival last July, the DJ played their track “Monster” just before she cut it short.

She also says she doesn’t mess with “clowns”, which made the crowd think she was talking about Yè.

His acceptance speech might just be his way of publicly altering the speculated beef.

As of now, Kanye and Mariah have yet to comment.

Nicki Minaj surprised fans with a new album that features some of the biggest hits she’s had throughout her career.

Nicki Minaj has released a surprise album titled Queen Radio Volume 1named after her podcast, Queen Radio, broadcast on Apple.