Nicki Minaj: the singer’s meeting with her fans in London turned into a riot

Nicki Minaj may have called them to order, but her impromptu meeting with her fans in the streets of London on Monday went wrong.

Hundreds of hysterical fans. It was a rush on Monday July 11 in the English capital. And for good reason, Nicki Minaj has decided to give herself a walkabout. But the singer clearly did not expect to create such excitement.

Many videos posted on social networks testify to the extreme agitation aroused by the presence of the star who, despite his call for calm, failed to contain the fervor.

After trying to approach her by forcing the police to elbow, then crowding around her vehicle, where she was quickly forced to retreat, her fans started running by the hundreds behind her.

Launched at full speed behind his car, the horde became uncontrollable.

Helpless in the face of such a rush, Nicki Minaj then posted a message on Twitter. “Guys, if you don’t pull over calmly, they won’t let me out of the car. Please don’t run in the streets. Please go to one place by queuing,” she begged, unsuccessfully.

To disperse the crowd, the police then let it be known that the meeting had been canceled due to the public disorder caused. After closing the entrances, she urged the public not to go to the Camden area.

