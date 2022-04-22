Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Thought “New Btchs Were All About Tweets and Interviews”

After Nicki Minaj told rappers to send him their verses for the “We Go Up” remix, the applicants multiplied. It’s not every day that a rap icon working on the updated version of his hit asks rappers around the world to send in their verses. We are sure that Minaj & Co. received countless applications. Even Akbar V shared a snippet of his potential addition to the track.

Nicki Minaj praised Akbar V’s ‘We Go Up’ bars

The Shade Room posted a video ofAkbar spitting out a few bars and it caught Minaj’s eye. The latter took the opportunity to address the recent controversies in which her name has been involved.

Oh ok. Btchs still rap? Minaj asked. ” I thought new btchs just did tweets and interviews. I’m waiting for the ghost and I’m not talking about Casper. It’s my fault. here we go akbar. »

Many people believe that the line “tweets & interviews” refers to the rapper’s recent comments Erica Banks on his desire to work with Minaj. Indeed, during her interview, Banks noted that she had contacted Minaj for a collaboration, but that she felt like the rap icon ” entertained girls who really can’t rap “.

