Nicki Minaj to headline Philly with Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo and more

Nicki Minaj will bless the Barbz with his presence again with other rap stars Kodak Black and Moneybagg Yo. The artists at the top of the charts will take the stage of the Central concert sponsored by Power 99 FMin the city of Brotherly Love.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper posted a promotional flyer about her Twitter page, which reveals her as the headliner of the Central concert in Philadelphia sponsored by Power 99 FM.

Additionally, other artists featured on the promotional poster included rappers Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, singer “WAIT FOR U”, Timeand rising Philadelphia rapper White Armani.

Additionally, the poster indicates that more artists will be announced and pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, September 15 at noon.

The concert will take place at Wells Fargo Center October 28 in Philadelphia.

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans by announcing that she would no longer be performing at the iHeart Media Festival due to an unexpected situation.’

The announcement upset her fans, but Nicki share a statement of why it wouldn’t happen.
She also mentioned that she had upcoming work and future plans.

