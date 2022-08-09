Nicki Minaj to Receive 2022 MTV VMAs Vanguard Award, Ecstatic Fans Say ‘Well Deserved’

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY: Hip-hop queen Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The Trinidad-born star is also set to perform at the awards ceremony, marking her first music appearance at the VMAs since 2018. The five-time winner and 17-time nominee is nominated for this year’s Best Hip-Hop Video award for ‘Do We Have A Problem’ starring Lil Baby.

Nicki Minaj won her first MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Video in 2011 for her single “Super Bass.” The following year, she won Best Female Video for “Starship,” and she’s been pretty much unstoppable ever since. In 2015, she won best hip-hop video for “Anaconda” and “Chun-Li.” Additionally, she was nominated for a total of 10 Grammy Awards between 2011 and 2016.

I receive the Video Vanguard Award in 2022 #VMA! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8 p.m. @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

“Nicki broke down barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative flair,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, musical talent, programming and events, Paramount and director of content, Music, Paramount+, in a statement. “She changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continues to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’. Other nominees in the category include Kendrick Lamar-‘N95’, Pusha T ‘Diet Coke’, Eminem and Snoop Dogg – ‘From the D 2 The LBC’, and Future featuring Drake and Tems – ‘Wait for U’.

If Minaj wins the award this year, it will make her the sole leader in terms of the number of awards won in the category. She’s already won Best Hip-Hop three times, tying her with Drake for the most wins in the category. Minaj would be the fourth rapper to receive the Vanguard Award, following LLCool J (1997), Kanye West (2015) and Missy Elliott (2019). In addition, rap trio Beastie Boys also won awards before diverging into the alternative. Minaj’s fans and supporters were quick to congratulate the rapper and applaud her talent, saying she fully deserved the honor. All VMA fans can vote for their favorites in 22 neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 19.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I always knew you would get a VMA Vanguard just based on your performance at the 2017 Billboard Awards. I’m so proud. @NICKIMINAJ” Video Music Awards themselves tweeted on their handle @vmas, “COULDN’T BE MORE EXCITED! Another user wrote, “Well deserved OMGGGGGG!!! Can’t wait to chat on #QueenRadio this Thursday. »

I always knew you would get a VMA Vanguard just based on the performance you did at the 2017 Billboard Awards. 🏆 I’m so proud. @NICKI MINAJ 🚀💕 — @mostlydarius (@Penyachta) August 8, 2022

COULD NOT BE MORE EXCITED! 💕 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2022

