Nicki Minaj urges end to posting locations online after PnB Rock’s death

Rapper PnB Rock’s fatal shooting during a Los Angeles restaurant robbery has prompted Nicki Minaj to speak out about the dangers of posting locations on social media.

The 30-year-old musician, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, died on Monday afternoon after being shot ‘multiple times’ while visiting the Manchester Boulevard branch of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, according to the Manchester Police Department. Los Angeles.

Equifax, the credit reference agency, says there’s a growing danger now that certain geolocation beacons can point to the exact address of your location, and anyone who can see your social media posts can find you. in person. Several famous rappers have been killed in public recently.

Police said PnB Rock was shot at around 1:15 p.m. local time before being rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by a suspect,” LAPD officer Norma Eisenman said. The “armed suspect asked for items” from PnB Rock before firing several shots.

The suspect “removed items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle and fled.” Citing eyewitnesses, rolling stone The magazine reported that the rapper appeared to have been targeted for his jewelry.

Newsweek contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

As news of PnB Rock’s death circulated, a number of social media posts shared screenshots of a since-deleted Instagram image that had been posted by the ‘Selfish’ hitmaker’s girlfriend, who had geolocated their location at the restaurant.

Minaj, who collaborated with the late rapper on the track ‘Fendi’, opened up about the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke as she spoke about the dangers of sharing addresses and locations online. Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Los Angeles residence, after the address was seen on Instagram as he showed off his gift bags.

“After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting pitches about our whereabouts,” Minaj said. wrote on Twitter. “To show off waffles and fried chicken????! It was such a pleasure to work with him. Condolences to his mother and his family. It makes me so sick. Jesus. »

After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting pitches about our whereabouts. To show waffles and fried chicken???? ! It was such a pleasure to work with him. Condolences to his mother and family. It makes me so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Another Twitter user, Hip Hop All Day, wrote: “Nipsey [Hussle] in front of his own shop, [XXXTentacion] a car dealership, Lil Tjay in front of a chipotle, Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills, [Young] Dolph in a cookie shop, PnB Rock inside a Waffle House.

“Rappers are not immune to jealousy wherever they go. The situation is out of control and heartbreaking to watch. »

Responding to the message, Minaj said“People around these rappers earn so much. It’s time to start reminding them again and again!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you care! Tell them!!! You are not loved like you think you are!!! You are prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! »

The people around these rappers earn so much. It’s time to start reminding them again and again!!! AT LEAST TRY to put your foot down if you care! Tell them!!! You are not loved as you think !!! You are prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

When a fan thanked Minaj for using her platform to speak out, she wby heart: “Yeah. I will say what I want. As a RAPPER and as a MOTHER. I know firsthand how these guys feel coming off the streets and being able to provide for their mothers.

“My heart aches for the MOTHERS OF THESE CHILDREN who tried to improve their lives!!! EDUCATE US AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!!! »

Minaj also addressed the timing of her comments, writing“It’s never the wrong time!” If it saves A YOUNG RAPPER!!!! ONLY ONE !!!!! SO WE DID OUR JOB!!!!! I talked about losing ours @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough !!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about the absence of fkng hateful tweets!!!!

I highly doubt Nikkas was watching PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad place and people stayed outside to plot. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should send nothing but love to her and her family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

Rival rapper Cardi B had an opposite opinion, as she shared on Twitter: “I highly doubt Nikkas was watching the PMB IG babymom. He was in a bad place and people stay outside to plot. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should send nothing but love to her and her family at this time. »

A debate quickly ensued about the dangers of people sharing locations online, especially while staying at the location in question. It was also revealed that PnB Rock spoke of another attempted robbery several days before his death.

Wow.. this crazy PNB Rock situation.. just did an interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone recently tried to rob him in LA while he was out with his girlfriend and her daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 12, 2022

Media personality DJ Akademiks tweeted, “Wow…this PNB Rock situation is crazy… [I] just did an interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in Los Angeles recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. »

During the interview, a snippet of which has been viewed over a million times on Twitter, PnB Rock said he was in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and daughter when he flew over loud-talking men like “gangsters”.

Sensing trouble was potentially afoot, he said he left the scene, while his girlfriend reluctantly followed. After they drove off, PnB Rock said the girlfriend then wanted to stop at a store to do some shopping.

“She thinks it’s a shitty game,” PnB Rock said, saying that as soon as they parked and left their car, another vehicle with heavily tinted windows pulled up right behind theirs.

Men he believed to be from the car then joined him in the store and tried to start a confrontation. PnB Rock said he calmly left the store as he did not want to lead to a violent altercation.

The interview clip and the series of events surrounding PnB Rock’s death sparked a furious debate on Twitter, where people discussed who was and wasn’t to blame.

Rapper Young Scrap wby heart: “So pnb Rock told a previous story about how he was almost robbed in Los Angeles and his girlfriend thought it was a joke and tried to stop again for shopping . Now his daughter has given up on his location and he dies and y’all say don’t you blame her?…explain.

So pnb Rock told a previous story about how he was almost robbed in LA and his girlfriend thought it was a joke and tried to stop by again for shopping. Now his daughter dropped his location and he dies and y’all say don’t blame her?… 🧐 explain — Trill Grandpa🧸 (@youngscrap) September 13, 2022

Musician Jaime Brooks had a different theory on who should be to blame, tweeting: “An artist went out to dinner with his girlfriend and she posts a photo on IG tagged with the location. the artist is then robbed and shot by people who used the post to locate him. the consequences themselves become an IG item. Instagram itself deserves close scrutiny here.

an artist went out to dinner with his girlfriend and she posts a photo on IG tagged with the location. the artist is then robbed and shot by people who used the post to locate him. the sequel itself becomes an IG post. instagram itself deserves close scrutiny here — jaime brooks ☭ (@elite_gz) September 13, 2022

Others noted that the PnB Rock partner shared a post to her Instagram grid this week for the first time since March, as the rapper deleted her account and “wouldn’t give [her] the password. »

In a comment shared hours before his death, PnB Rock commented on the message that he “had to do what I had to do[.] SHE MINES ALL YALL. »

However, others disagreed that PnB Rock’s partner was to blame, with one Twitter user writing: “The backlash over PNB Rock’s girlfriend is so wild. It’s probably already the worst day of his life and on top of that millions of people say it’s his fault. I hope she is mentally well. »

The backlash on PNB Rock’s girlfriend is so wild. It’s probably the worst day of his life already and millions of people say it’s his fault. I hope she is mentally well. — Kennedy B. (@kennbanks) September 13, 2022

Another pointed out that the tone of the online discussion had a strong element of victim blaming, while the larger issue was not addressed.

Hot Sauce and Ketchup wrote, “You keep blaming his girlfriend for flaunting his stance instead of addressing the real issue!! People should be able [to] display their food and location without fear of being killed or robbed. The culture is so trashy. »

Philadelphia native PnB Rock shot to fame after the success of his 2014 mixtape Real nigga Bangaz mix tape. The following year, he signed a contract with Atlantic Records.

He scored a hit with the singles “Fleek” and “Selfish”, the latter of which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2019, PnB Rock teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper on “Cross Me”, from Sheeran’s fourth studio album, Collaborations Project #6.

Also in 2019, he collaborated with Minaj on the track “Fendi”, produced by Murda Beatz, released to help promote Minaj’s Fendi Prints On fashion collection.