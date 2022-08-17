Nicki Minaj violently attacks the singer’s ex-husband

Since Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke about the complicated relationship between the singer and her two sons, several celebrities have come to her defense.

On August 12, Jennifer Lopez showed her support for Britney Spears by telling her to stay strong, through an Instagram story. This week, it’s Nicki Minaj’s turn to show her affection. During a live streaming session on Ampon Tuesday, Aug. 16, the rapper first revealed that she spoke with Britney Spears “a few days ago.” She then admitted that she cared about the well-being of the singer. “She was so sweet and I love her so much,” Nicki Minaj said.

Read also >> The hectic love life of Britney Spears

A “clown” and a “coward”

The interpreter of “Starships” then evoked the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline who recently evoked the complicated relations which reign between the singer and their two sons. “Do you understand what kind of clown you have to be to be an adult, but as soon as you see someone happy, getting married, moving forward, free and feeling good about themselves, do something to try to break it? “, got carried away Nicki Minaj. Before continuing: “Only cowards use the media against a famous person they loved, with whom they procreated, who they take care of, who they once cared for, using that person’s fame as a moment of glory. »

During her live, Nicki Minaj also let it be known that she hoped that the…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also