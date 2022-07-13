Nicki Minaj Wears Black Bodysuit While Teasing New Music – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Nicki Minaj showed off his twerking skills in a new video on his TikTok on Tuesday, July 12. The 39-year-old rapper made the moves in a clip that teased a track that had yet to be released. Outside of the twerk, Nicki continued to wink at the camera or pose with her middle finger raised. She stunned in a black Burberry bodysuit, plus a chunky gold chain, as she gave fans a taste of the new song.

@Nicki Minaj ♬ original sound – Nicki Minaj

As for the new track, it borrows a page from Nicki’s 2014 mega-hit “Anaconda,” and it highlights an important snippet from a ’90s hip hop classic: MC Hammer’s “You can’t touch that.” Similar to how his 2014 song was constructed from part of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” the beat takes up much of the 1990 classic’s bass line. Also similar to Anaconda, the snippet featured hypersexualized lyrics with plenty of double meanings.

Fans also clearly caught the similarities between the new song and his classic tune. “Anaconda 2.0, I’m so ready,” a fan commented on the clip. Another person called the track “Anaconda young sista”. Other fans simply celebrated the song, saying it was “delivering the first single” or that there was a “summer anthem coming”.

The black bodysuit twerking video isn’t the only sexy clip that the Radiate me Scotty rapper, who recently appeared on Carpool Karaoke, used to promote new tracks. When she released her latest track “We Go Up” in March, Nicki wore a hot pink bodysuit with matching hair for the music video. Of course, it was a classic look for the pink friday rapper, whose love for hot pink is well known.

While Nicki’s new song is certainly exciting for longtime fans, she cut a different classic track from her setlist, during a gig at the Essence Festival earlier in July. The rapper cut the Kanye West track “Monster” (which she performed on very early in her career), appearing to call the hitmaker a “clown” during her show.