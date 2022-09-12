Nicki Minaj + Yung Bleu Reveal Cover For Upcoming Single “Love in The Way”

It seems Nicki Minaj is collaborating with more celebrities these days, and the Alabama rapper Yung Blue is next on the list. The couple will release a new song called “Love In The Way” this Friday.

Yung Bleu checks out more names on his list of dream collaborations with a new song featuring Nicki Minaj.

The song, which will be released on Friday, is titled “Love In The Way”.

The song was first teased last month by Nicki herself.

After taking a break to speed up time with Papa Bear, Nicki consistently dropped music features.

Leaving fans to speculate what other artists will be on his next album.

The song will surely garner more traction for Yung Bleu, known for his R&B and rap sound.

Additionally, the “Slide Thru” artist has been prepping fans on Instagram for his next upcoming project.

So far, Nicki hasn’t released a date for her next album, but it will surely feature many underrated artists in the hip-hop industry.

Nicki Minaj has released the video for her number one hit “Super Freaky Girl”.

It’s a real Barbie paradise with a dark twist.

In the new “Super Freaky Girl” video, rapper Beam Me Up Scotty is in a Barbie Dream house with her Ken, Alexander Ludwig; however, she has an unstable side.