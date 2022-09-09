Nicki Minaj’s fake nails sold for $55,000

One of the fake nails worn by Nicki Minaj during his performance at the last edition of the MTV VMAs was sold for gold on eBay.

False nails resold at gold prices

Identified under the nickname taw1678, this eBay reseller will therefore have found someone able to pay no less than 55,000 dollars for one of the false nails worn by Nicki Minaj at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Even though the HipHopDX site failed to verify the validity of the auction, according to taw1678, he himself would have recovered the nail since resold, having attended the performance from the front row live by Minaj.

The singer reportedly lost one of her fingernails, as the man has since explained: “I was front row in the pit at the VMAs and Nicki’s acrylic nail fell off moments before she started performing (her team quickly stuck on a replacement nail). This nail was worn by Queen NICKI! Phones were prohibited during filming, however, I have included photos taken before and after the show to prove authenticity. Happy to provide any further evidence if you wish. »