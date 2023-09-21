Nicki Minaj’s husband: Domoi has been arrested

Offset and Cardi B Credit: Bang Showbiz

The fight between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has now reached their respective partners. Nicki’s Kenneth Petty won’t be able to leave the house for a while after being put on house arrest for sending threats to Cardi’s married offset via social network X.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth shared several videos on September 16, which showed him visiting with several of his friends on the outskirts of New York where Offset was presumably staying. Nicki’s husband assured the camera that the Migos trio member would rather spend his time organizing her funeral than traveling so much. However, he did not achieve his goal. Offset was not at all scared and even dared to comment to a publication: “I’m getting off a private jet. I find this all ridiculous.” It seems Kenneth had the wrong address.

However, this did not prevent the judge from considering that he had violated his probation for making serious threats in the company of another person with a criminal history. As a result, your activities will be monitored; It was therefore decided to keep him under house arrest for a period of up to four months, and it was not ruled out that he would be given an electronic anklet that recorded his location at all times.

Cardi and Nicki’s feud dates back to 2018 and as usual, there are two versions of events. Cardi claims her co-worker ‘liked’ extremely hurtful comments on Twitter about her role as a mother and also leaked her personal number. The situation originated at a party hosted by Harper’s Bazaar, where Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki while Nicki hid behind her friends.

Finally, after much back-and-forth, they agreed to a ceasefire, saying that it was time to show a positive attitude and focus on their respective successes.